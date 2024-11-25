First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total transaction of $6,550,602.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,373,585.84. The trade was a 6.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $156.23 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $112.85 and a 1-year high of $162.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.50.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.52%.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.