Caprock Group LLC Makes New $223,000 Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in EQT by 18,080.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 936.1% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 149.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.83.

EQT Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.96. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $48.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

