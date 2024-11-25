Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Holdings in Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 218.7% during the first quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 56,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 12.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at $11,405,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPB has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Argus raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.58.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 1.9 %

CPB opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.02.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.31%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

