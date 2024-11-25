Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,400,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,044,000 after buying an additional 196,099 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 26.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 109,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,992 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 673,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

ACI Worldwide Trading Up 5.2 %

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $58.64 on Monday. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $59.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACI Worldwide

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,620.16. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACIW shares. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ACI Worldwide from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lowered ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIW

About ACI Worldwide

(Free Report)

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.