Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives $205.90 Average Price Target from Analysts

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $205.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $223.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,559.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,187 shares in the company, valued at $378,547.83. The trade was a 8.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total value of $1,635,910.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,961 shares in the company, valued at $43,284,216.78. This represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 673.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 635,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,481,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,466,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 606.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 341,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,487,000 after buying an additional 293,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $35,264,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,080.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 190,210 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $184.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.82. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $236.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($4.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by ($0.39). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.35) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.26%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

