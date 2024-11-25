First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 89.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in AerCap by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 209.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 33.3% during the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $98.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.83. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.80.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AER

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.