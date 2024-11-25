Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Price Performance
NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833,206.50, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.99.
Athersys Company Profile
