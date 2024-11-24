B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 16,950 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Barclays increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE D opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.