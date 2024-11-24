Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 184.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 131.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Teleflex Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TFX opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average of $222.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $185.66 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.04%.

About Teleflex

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.