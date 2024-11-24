PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,349,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Yum China by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 84,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth $297,000. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Yum China by 238.7% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 71,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 50,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Yum China by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,510,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,017,000 after purchasing an additional 441,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE YUMC opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Macquarie upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.68.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

