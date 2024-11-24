PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,413 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,413 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,315,000 after buying an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

HDV stock opened at $120.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.17 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

