Jennison Associates LLC Has $2.17 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,859 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $63.92 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $275.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coca-Cola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 7.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,881 shares of company stock worth $10,693,244 over the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.