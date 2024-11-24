Commerce Bank Sells 270 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Charter Communications from $435.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Charter Communications Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $388.27 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $236.08 and a one year high of $415.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.46.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $8.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

