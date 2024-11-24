B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 9,397 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Datadog by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 40.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 2,323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 214,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. This trade represents a 41.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,230,808.55. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,491 shares of company stock valued at $68,927,496 over the last three months. 11.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $154.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.03. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.80 and a fifty-two week high of $155.42.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.96.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

