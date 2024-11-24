Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a PE ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $188.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.48.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.