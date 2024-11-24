B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 6,744 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,862,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,832,000 after acquiring an additional 202,867 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 260.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,759,000 after acquiring an additional 146,115 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,854,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth $16,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,714,902.10. The trade was a 32.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total value of $1,323,247.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,457,269.06. This trade represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.80.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.77 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

