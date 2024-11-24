Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $43,000 Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,676 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Roblox were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,142,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,395,000 after purchasing an additional 535,414 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Roblox by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,338,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,338,000 after buying an additional 1,519,591 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 26.9% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,745,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,039,000 after buying an additional 2,488,044 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 17.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,984,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,726 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Roblox by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,737,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,191 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 21,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $1,113,819.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,032,947.41. This represents a 6.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $540,455.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,702.40. This trade represents a 12.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,095 shares of company stock worth $48,171,645. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Roblox from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

