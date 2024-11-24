Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 4.9% in the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Rollins by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Rollins Stock Performance

ROL opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.52 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. This represents a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $735,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,195,794.32. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,120 shares of company stock worth $1,209,993. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Recommended Stories

