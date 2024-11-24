B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Invests $845,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 12,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Ball by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,057,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,167 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,495,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,780,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,414,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,951,000 after buying an additional 171,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ball by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,720,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,864,000 after acquiring an additional 99,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ball by 458.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 836,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $61.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $53.57 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.34.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Ball had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 6.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

