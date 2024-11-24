B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $774,000 Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 29.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Zillow Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.18.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $80.79 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.06 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.74 and a beta of 2.02.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $188,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $1,250,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,908.23. This trade represents a 42.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,419 shares of company stock valued at $11,371,413 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

