Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,515 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 80.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 592,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,547,000 after buying an additional 110,551 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 98,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on IRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.40.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.3 %

IRM opened at $119.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.83, a PEG ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 794.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This trade represents a 5.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 36.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,584 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

