West Family Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.7% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $1,888,088,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $800,130,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252,451 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19,920.7% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,801,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,510 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6,239.1% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,418,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,194 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $248.55 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $249.15. The company has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

