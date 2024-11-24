4,606 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,034.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $3,042,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 89.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 582,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,156,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,217,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aspen Technology from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Aspen Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $250.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -432.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $251.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.40.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.54). Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $215.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,114. The trade was a 10.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

