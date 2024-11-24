Sachetta LLC Purchases 159 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

JPM stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $152.71 and a 12-month high of $249.15. The stock has a market cap of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day moving average is $211.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 27.82%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

