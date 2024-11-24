Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMFree Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $248.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $152.71 and a twelve month high of $249.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPMGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.33 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Baird R W downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

