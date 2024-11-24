Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $50,000 Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 85.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 262 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 70.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 216.7% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,306.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $217.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.87.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.0 %

DHI stock opened at $163.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.46. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 11.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

