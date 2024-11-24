Caprock Group LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,735 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 6,069.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:PCOR opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.36 and a beta of 0.71. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $83.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PCOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PCOR

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 22,665 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total transaction of $1,617,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 770,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,979,882.88. This trade represents a 2.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $1,061,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,740. This represents a 16.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,053 shares of company stock valued at $7,426,909. Company insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.