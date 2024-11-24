GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,673.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total value of $309,338.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. This trade represents a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $82.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average of $83.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.30%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

