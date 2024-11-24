TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 283.3% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 23 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,461.82.

Insider Activity

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.75, for a total transaction of $4,205,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,300. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,376.42, for a total value of $7,531,770.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,659,098.16. The trade was a 20.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,944 shares of company stock worth $23,541,085. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Up 1.6 %

TDG stock opened at $1,260.32 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $949.99 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,359.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,318.25.

TransDigm Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $75.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.