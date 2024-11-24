Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,409 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NU. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NU by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 500,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after buying an additional 247,642 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NU by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,593,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,447,000 after purchasing an additional 343,114 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 69,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 845.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. UBS Group lowered shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.