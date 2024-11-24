Commerce Bank Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 1,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.31.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $150.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.79. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $151.24.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 46.87%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

