Avior Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Farrow Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 195,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,501,280. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 641,094 shares of company stock worth $81,077,447. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $137.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

