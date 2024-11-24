7,500 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,778,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 35.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 20,902,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,971,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,559 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,096 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $38,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SEA by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 892,969 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after acquiring an additional 196,506 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $587,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.21.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $113.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 753.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Limited has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $117.85.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

