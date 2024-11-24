2,895 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 59.0% during the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Teleflex by 131.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 20,700.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Up 0.6 %

TFX stock opened at $191.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.73. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.66 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.25.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

