9,468 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

BioNTech Stock Performance

BNTX opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average is $97.75. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $76.53 and a 12-month high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

