Prospera Financial Services Inc Lowers Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,226 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Datadog by 0.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $581,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 2,323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Stock Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $154.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $120.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 292.14, a P/E/G ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.80 and a twelve month high of $155.42.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $572,940.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 179,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,545. This represents a 2.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total transaction of $1,000,110.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,808.55. This trade represents a 16.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 541,491 shares of company stock worth $68,927,496. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.96.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

