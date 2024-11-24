Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Booking by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKNG opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,079.50 and a twelve month high of $5,216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4,482.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,041.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,785.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

