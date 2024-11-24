Caprock Group LLC Invests $315,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.
Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical
In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.5 %
COLL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $966.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $42.29.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Collegium Pharmaceutical
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.