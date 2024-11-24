Caprock Group LLC Invests $315,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLL. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1,600.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Insider Transactions at Collegium Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 19,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $737,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,166.30. This represents a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas B. Smith sold 9,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $351,295.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,741.92. This trade represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Trading Down 1.5 %

COLL opened at $29.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $966.21 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.95. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $42.29.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Further Reading

