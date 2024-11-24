Caprock Group LLC Sells 115 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Caprock Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 155.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 410.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 466.7% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 0.8 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.48. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.24 and a 52 week high of $188.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. HSBC upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total transaction of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

