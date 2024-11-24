Caprock Group LLC Invests $460,000 in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $187,000. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $14.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 90.45 and a quick ratio of 90.45.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 173.17%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

