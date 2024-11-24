Swiss National Bank Decreases Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8,450.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.17.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $115.71 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.76 and a fifty-two week high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.93 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 61.94%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.15%.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.98, for a total value of $144,640.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,953.50. This trade represents a 20.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $96,588.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,843.36. The trade was a 22.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

