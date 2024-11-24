Pathstone Holdings LLC Sells 309 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Elastic worth $4,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 7.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Elastic from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,054.75. This represents a 761.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $187,286.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,159,097.50. This trade represents a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,406 shares of company stock worth $2,627,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESTC opened at $108.03 on Friday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

