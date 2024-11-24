Commerce Bank Purchases 978 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Commerce Bank raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR opened at $158.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.21. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $159.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

