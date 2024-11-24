Commerce Bank Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,143 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.9% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,629,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,070,000 after purchasing an additional 175,860 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 47,169 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 115.1% in the third quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,443 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 95,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 14.9% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GM. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nomura cut shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.92.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $502,671.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This represents a 52.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $27,028,923.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at $37,040,244.84. This represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,034,351 shares of company stock valued at $56,601,268 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $58.53 on Friday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.12%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

