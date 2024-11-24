Commerce Bank Purchases 225 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Southern Copper by 169.2% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Trading Down 0.9 %

SCCO stock opened at $99.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 72.09%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

