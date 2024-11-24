Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 517 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of NEAR stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

