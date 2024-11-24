AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 16.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,417,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,565,000 after acquiring an additional 488,644 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,458,000 after purchasing an additional 186,010 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $186,127,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,576,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,959,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

