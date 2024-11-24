Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $190,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,338,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $401,663,000 after acquiring an additional 103,565 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,932,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,957,000 after purchasing an additional 299,196 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,931,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,600,000 after buying an additional 311,523 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,018,000 after buying an additional 58,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,401,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,483,000 after buying an additional 431,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $47.96 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $48.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

