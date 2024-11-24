Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 73,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 102.8% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America raised shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $25.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $145.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.