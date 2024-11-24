Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 155.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 457 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,666,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $716,681,000 after purchasing an additional 23,681 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 713,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $368,392,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 40,191.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 523,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,303,000 after buying an additional 522,490 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 107.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 444,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,003,000 after acquiring an additional 230,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 398,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $902,394. The trade was a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 6,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.27, for a total value of $2,985,041.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,075.30. This trade represents a 31.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

DPZ stock opened at $453.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.24 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.51.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The restaurant operator reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.10%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.